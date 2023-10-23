PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD to discuss recruiting efforts as it welcomes its largest class ever

The department said overall hiring is up 22 percent from last year.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In effort to keep the community safe, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department points to a number of initiatives it has been using to reduce the number of violent crimes.

One of the tactics is boosting the number of officers on the streets. On Monday, CMPD will discuss its plan to recruit more officers to join the department.

Right now, there are nearly 1,900 sworn officers with CMPD. At the beginning of this year, they were about 300 officers short. Last week, though, we learned the largest recruiting class in its history is about to begin official duty, with 82 members of CMPD’s 196th recruiting class to begin their training.

The department said overall hiring is up 22 percent from last year, potentially up due to an increased pay of eight percent. Come January, officers will get another two-and-a-half percent raise. The raises are part of the city’s most recent budget.

With the increased pay, the starting salary for a new officer will be more than $57,000 and there are bonuses for those that have associates or bachelor’s degrees, those who have served in the military, and those who are fluent in a foreign language.

There is also currently a $7,500 signing bonus, something Deputy Chief Jacqueline Hulsey spoke about last week.

“Recruitment is a top priority for Chief Jennings and CMPD, and we have made considerable progress in hiring, despite the nationwide shortages and we are incredibly proud of this,” she said.

During its briefing on Monday, CMPD is also expected to talk about the importance of diversity within the department.

Related: CMPD internship provides experience for students, serves as recruiting tool for department

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase that started in Gaston County ended in a fiery crash that damaged at least...
Chase from Gaston Co. ends in fiery crash, destroying Meck. Co. car lot inventory
A $1 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Saturday's Powerball drawing.
N.C. Powerball ticket sold in Charlotte wins $1 million
Gaston County Police are investigating a fire and shooting that left one person dead early...
Police: Gaston Co. man kills son, sets home on fire in suspected murder-suicide
One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.
Catawba Co. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bird first discovered in South Carolina is one of 21...
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says

Latest News

All Fun Run participants will receive a medal for finishing the race.
Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 5k returns to Frank Liske Park
The new members were recently inducted during a ceremony at City Hall.
Salisbury Youth Council welcomes new members in induction ceremony
Rowan County is home to the Salisbury VA Health Care System, providing Veterans and their...
Military Talent Attraction Weekend showcases opportunities for veterans and transitioning service members
A group of teenagers organized the rally within a national organization called Club Z.
‘The main way to help is by spreading awareness’: Rally for Israel held at Marshall Park