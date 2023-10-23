CMPD to discuss recruiting efforts as it welcomes its largest class ever

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In effort to keep the community safe, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department points to a number of initiatives it has been using to reduce the number of violent crimes.

One of the tactics is boosting the number of officers on the streets. On Monday, CMPD will discuss its plan to recruit more officers to join the department.

Right now, there are nearly 1,900 sworn officers with CMPD. At the beginning of this year, they were about 300 officers short. Last week, though, we learned the largest recruiting class in its history is about to begin official duty, with 82 members of CMPD’s 196th recruiting class to begin their training.

The department said overall hiring is up 22 percent from last year, potentially up due to an increased pay of eight percent. Come January, officers will get another two-and-a-half percent raise. The raises are part of the city’s most recent budget.

With the increased pay, the starting salary for a new officer will be more than $57,000 and there are bonuses for those that have associates or bachelor’s degrees, those who have served in the military, and those who are fluent in a foreign language.

There is also currently a $7,500 signing bonus, something Deputy Chief Jacqueline Hulsey spoke about last week.

“Recruitment is a top priority for Chief Jennings and CMPD, and we have made considerable progress in hiring, despite the nationwide shortages and we are incredibly proud of this,” she said.

During its briefing on Monday, CMPD is also expected to talk about the importance of diversity within the department.

Related: CMPD internship provides experience for students, serves as recruiting tool for department

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.