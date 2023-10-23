PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Chevron to buy Hess for $53 billion as the biggest US oil companies get even bigger

FILE - A Chevron sign is displayed outside one of the company's gas stations in Bradenton,...
FILE - A Chevron sign is displayed outside one of the company's gas stations in Bradenton, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022. Crude prices are up 9% this year and have been hovering around $90 per barrel for about two months.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron is buying Hess Corp. for $53 billion, and it’s not even the biggest acquisition in the energy sector this month as major producers seize the initiative while oil prices surge.

The Chevron-Hess deal comes less than two weeks after Exxon Mobil said that it would acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for about $60 billion.

Crude prices are up 9% this year and have been hovering around $90 per barrel for about two months.

Chevron said Monday that the acquisition of Hess adds a major oil field in Guyana as well as shale properties in the Bakken Formation in North Dakota.

Chevron is paying for Hess with stock. Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each Hess share. Including debt, Chevron valued the deal at $60 billion.

Chevron said the deal will help to increase the amount of cash given back to shareholders. The company anticipates that in January it will be able to recommend boosting its first-quarter dividend by 8% to $1.63. This would still need board approval. The company also expects to increase stock buybacks by $2.5 billion to the top end of its guidance range of $20 billion per year once the transaction closes.

The boards of both companies have approved the deal, which is targeted to close in the first half of next year. It still needs approval by Hess shareholders.

Shares of Chevron Corp. declined nearly 3% before the opening bell Monday. Hess Corp.’s stock rose slightly.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase that started in Gaston County ended in a fiery crash that damaged at least...
Chase from Gaston Co. ends in fiery crash, destroying Meck. Co. car lot inventory
A $1 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Saturday's Powerball drawing.
N.C. Powerball ticket sold in Charlotte wins $1 million
Gaston County Police are investigating a fire and shooting that left one person dead early...
Police: Gaston Co. man kills son, sets home on fire in suspected murder-suicide
One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.
Catawba Co. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bird first discovered in South Carolina is one of 21...
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says

Latest News

If approved, Plaza Midwood would be granted the first social district in Charlotte.
City Council expected to approve Plaza Midwood’s social district, would be first in Charlotte
All Fun Run participants will receive a medal for finishing the race.
Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 5k returns to Frank Liske Park
The new members were recently inducted during a ceremony at City Hall.
Salisbury Youth Council welcomes new members in induction ceremony
Rowan County is home to the Salisbury VA Health Care System, providing Veterans and their...
Military Talent Attraction Weekend showcases opportunities for veterans and transitioning service members