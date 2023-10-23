Boyfriend of Allisha Watts set to appear in court on murder charge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The man charged with the murder of Allisha Watts will face a judge in Montgomery County on Monday.

Watts was from Moore County and disappeared after traveling to Charlotte to see her boyfriend, James Dunmore, back in July.

Her body was found behind a cemetery nearly six weeks later.

Watts was last seen on July 16, which is the same day authorities believe Dunmore killed her.

Dunmore was arrested in Charlotte in late August and was later transferred to Montgomery County. He first appeared in court on Sept. 14, where several witnesses were called, including some investigators.

Records show he remains in custody. He was denied bond in August.

