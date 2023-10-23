Beautiful week in store with warmup on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will be mostly dry and sunny throughout, with some beautiful fall weather ahead.

Mornings will likely start out a little chilly, but highs Monday will reach around 70 degrees before warming up into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday.

After that, things will heat up even more toward the end of the week, before reaching the 80s this weekend.

