Beautiful week in store with warmup on the way

This week will be mostly dry and sunny throughout.
Highs Monday will reach around 70 degrees before warming up into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will be mostly dry and sunny throughout, with some beautiful fall weather ahead.

Mornings will likely start out a little chilly, but highs Monday will reach around 70 degrees before warming up into the low to mid 70s by Tuesday.

After that, things will heat up even more toward the end of the week, before reaching the 80s this weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go.

