PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

$1,000,000 bond for man charged with sex crimes

Suspect has first court appearance on Monday
Victor Canaan Emery Kyles, 29, was charged with three felony counts.
Victor Canaan Emery Kyles, 29, was charged with three felony counts.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 29-year-old man in Rowan County is being held under a bond of $1,000,000 after being charged with sex crimes.

Victor Canaan Emery Kyles was arrested on Thursday, charged with three counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jail records show that Kyles was arrested on Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of N. Main St. in Granite Quarry.

Kyles is due to make a first appearance in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A high-speed chase that started in Gaston County ended in a fiery crash that damaged at least...
Chase from Gaston Co. ends in fiery crash, destroying Meck. Co. car lot inventory
A $1 million winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Saturday's Powerball drawing.
N.C. Powerball ticket sold in Charlotte wins $1 million
Gaston County Police are investigating a fire and shooting that left one person dead early...
Police: Gaston Co. man kills son, sets home on fire in suspected murder-suicide
One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.
Catawba Co. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bird first discovered in South Carolina is one of 21...
Bird discovered in SC considered extinct, US Fish and Wildlife Service says

Latest News

James Dunmore will appear in court on Monday after he was accused of murdering Allisha Watts in...
Boyfriend of Allisha Watts set to appear in court on murder charge
The fire was reported on Hall St. just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Crews battle house fire in East Spencer
Shawn Cox, City Arborist, uses advanced techniques and tools to assess the trees' condition and...
Tree removals taking place in Statesville
If approved, Plaza Midwood would be granted the first social district in Charlotte.
City Council expected to approve Plaza Midwood social district, would be first in Charlotte