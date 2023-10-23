$1,000,000 bond for man charged with sex crimes

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 29-year-old man in Rowan County is being held under a bond of $1,000,000 after being charged with sex crimes.

Victor Canaan Emery Kyles was arrested on Thursday, charged with three counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jail records show that Kyles was arrested on Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of N. Main St. in Granite Quarry.

Kyles is due to make a first appearance in court on Monday.

