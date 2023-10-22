Sunny days, chilly nights ahead this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

Today : Mostly sunny, pleasant

Monday : Plenty of sunshine, cooler

Tuesday: Chilly AM, mild PM

Cooler, drier air will continue to settle across the Carolinas for the start of the work week, keeping us in a pattern of chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Monday and Tuesday look mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Forecast low temps (First Alert Weather)

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

