PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sunny days, chilly nights ahead this week

Cooler, drier air will continue to settle across the Carolinas.
Plenty of sunshine
Plenty of sunshine(First Alert Weather)
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant
  • Monday: Plenty of sunshine, cooler
  • Tuesday: Chilly AM, mild PM

Cooler, drier air will continue to settle across the Carolinas for the start of the work week, keeping us in a pattern of chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Monday and Tuesday look mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Forecast low temps
Forecast low temps(First Alert Weather)

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid-70s. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.
Catawba Co. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
Gaston County Police are investigating a fire and shooting that left one person dead early...
Police: Gaston Co. man kills son, sets home on fire in suspected murder-suicide
The incident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the woods of Henderson Grove Church...
Parachutist successfully rescued after being stuck 70 feet up in tree in Salisbury
The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 63 near Lane Street.
Multiple injuries reported in I-85 crash in Cabarrus Co.

Latest News

Cooler, drier air will continue to settle across the Carolinas.
Sunny days, chilly nights ahead this week
Plenty of sunshine, warmer weather this weekend
Staying dry the next few days
One more cold front will move through the Carolinas and help keep a chill in the air the next...
Plenty of sunshine, warmer weather this weekend
Sunshine returns for the weekend
Breezy, mostly sunny weekend ahead