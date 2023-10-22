Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix, Kannapolis-based Haas Team comes up short on points bid

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis-based MoneyGram Haas F1 Team was hoping for a points finish on home soil at Sunday’s United States Grand Prix, but that bid came up short. Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen finished in p13 and p16 respectively at the Circuit of The Americas.

Up front, the victory was claimed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris sharing the podium in p2 and p3.

Next up is Round 20 of the 2024 season with the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, October 29, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

