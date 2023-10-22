Family, friends attend celebration of life ceremony for J’Karri Anderson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, family and friends gathered at Grace Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Charlotte, to celebrate the life of 19-year-old J’Karri Anderson.

Anderson was shot and killed by a co-worker while working at a Wendy’s in North Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the incident happened inside the Wendy’s on W.T. Harris Boulevard on Oct. 6 and involved two employees, Anderson and Franks.

It was standing room only at the celebration of life, symbolizing just a fraction of the lives Anderson touched within his 19 years.

In between songs and prayers, some who knew Anderson addressed spoke to the congregation.

“Nobody is bigger than the Lord, and honest to God I just want to say I love my cousin and imma miss him,” said one person who spoke at the ceremony.

Twenty-one-year-old Christopher Franks is charged with shooting and killing Anderson. A grand jury indicted Franks on a charge of first-degree murder. As of Saturday, he remains in jail without bond.

