PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Portion of Eastway Drive near Curtiswood to be closed for several hours

Crews are working to get the road reopened.
Both directions of North Tryon Street near Curtiswood Drive will be closed due to an unnamed...
Both directions of North Tryon Street near Curtiswood Drive will be closed due to an unnamed construction hazard in the road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted on their social media.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Note: A previous version of the story stated North Tryon Street would be closed, as initially reported by police. The article has since been updated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Both directions of Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street will be closed for the next several hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted on their social media.

Charlotte Water reported that crews are working to repair a water pipe and an outage will affect service around the 300 block of Eastway Drive

Crews are working to get the road reopened, which is expected to take several hours In the meantime, travelers should avoid the area.

Check out the WBTV traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.
Catawba Co. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
Gaston County Police are investigating a fire and shooting that left one person dead early...
Police: Gaston Co. man kills son, sets home on fire in suspected murder-suicide
The incident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the woods of Henderson Grove Church...
Parachutist successfully rescued after being stuck 70 feet up in tree in Salisbury
The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 63 near Lane Street.
Multiple injuries reported in I-85 crash in Cabarrus Co.

Latest News

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 63 near Lane Street.
Multiple injuries reported in I-85 crash in Cabarrus Co.
One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.
Catawba Co. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
One person is dead following a crash Friday night in Rock Hill, S.C.
Rock Hill crash kills 1, injures another on I-77
Overturned concrete truck shuts down portion of I-77
Overturned concrete truck shuts down portion of I-77