CMPD: Portion of Eastway Drive near Curtiswood to be closed for several hours

Note: A previous version of the story stated North Tryon Street would be closed, as initially reported by police. The article has since been updated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Both directions of Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street will be closed for the next several hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted on their social media.

Charlotte Water reported that crews are working to repair a water pipe and an outage will affect service around the 300 block of Eastway Drive

Crews are working to get the road reopened, which is expected to take several hours In the meantime, travelers should avoid the area.

Check out the WBTV traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.