Chase from Gaston Co. ends in fiery crash, destroying Meck. Co. car lot inventory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A high-speed chase that started in Gaston County ended in a fiery crash that damaged at least 10 other cars at a business in Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Gaston County officers at the scene said they were attempting to serve a warrant around 1 a.m. when the chase started. Officers said they called off the chase once the suspect entered a high-traffic area in Charlotte.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect car crashed, went airborne, then crashed into several cars at T&T Auto Sales off Wilkinson Boulevard and caught fire.

At least 10 other cars – every car in the lot – were damaged, according to Miguel Tovar, the business owner.

“Well for now, all the cars are damaged, destroyed. We genuinely don’t know what we are going to do,” Tovar said.

WBTV is working to learn more about the suspect and whether any arrests were made.

