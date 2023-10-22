PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

1 dead, 3 wounded in Arkansas shooting, police say

FILE - Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early...
FILE - Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and three others wounded, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas took two people into custody in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left one person dead and three others wounded, police said.

An officer called to a convenience store in Pine Bluff found a large crowd in the parking lot and multiple people firing weapons, Pine Bluff police said on Facebook.

Pine Bluff is about 45 miles (72 km) south of Little Rock.

Two of the shooters got into a car and took off, prompting a chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies. The vehicle was stopped and the male suspects were taken into custody, police said.

They did not release the suspects’ identities.

Of the three people who were wounded, one was in critical condition and the others had injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

They said they had no additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.
Catawba Co. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
Gaston County Police are investigating a fire and shooting that left one person dead early...
Police: Gaston Co. man kills son, sets home on fire in suspected murder-suicide
The incident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the woods of Henderson Grove Church...
Parachutist successfully rescued after being stuck 70 feet up in tree in Salisbury
The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 63 near Lane Street.
Multiple injuries reported in I-85 crash in Cabarrus Co.

Latest News

A high-speed chase that started in Gaston County ended in a fiery crash that damaged at least...
Chase from Gaston Co. ends in fiery crash, destroying Meck. Co. car lot inventory
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the...
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden walks tightrope with support for Israel as allies and the left push for restraint
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
A funeral is set for a slain Detroit synagogue president as police continue to investigate a motive