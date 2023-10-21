West Rowan gets big road conference win over Concord, 33-20
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The West Rowan Falcons put themselves in a position to finish third in the South Piedmont 3A conference with a 33-20 road win over the Concord Spiders Friday night.
West Rowan (3-5, 3-2) finishes the regular season on the road at East Rowan next week, while Concord (5-3, 3-3) has its big rivalry game with A.L. Brown in Kannapolis next Friday.
