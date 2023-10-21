Rock Hill crash kills 1, injures another on I-77

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash Friday night in Rock Hill, S.C.

Troopers with the South Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Interstate 77 North between two cars – an Audi and a Honda.

According to troopers, both cars were headed north when the Honda crossed over and hit the Audi before heading to the right and hitting a tree.

The driver of the Honda was killed at the scene and the Audi’s driver was taken to an area hospital.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.