Rock Hill crash kills 1, injures another on I-77
The driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene.
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash Friday night in Rock Hill, S.C.
Troopers with the South Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Interstate 77 North between two cars – an Audi and a Honda.
According to troopers, both cars were headed north when the Honda crossed over and hit the Audi before heading to the right and hitting a tree.
The driver of the Honda was killed at the scene and the Audi’s driver was taken to an area hospital.
Watch continuous news coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.