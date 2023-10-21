Robinson claims conference championship with 21-13 win over Northwest Cabarrus

The perfect season in Jason Seidel’s first season as the Robinson head coach continued with a conference championship Thursday night.

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The perfect season in Jason Seidel’s first season as the Robinson head coach continued with a conference championship Thursday night.

The Bulldogs held of Northwest Cabarrus 21-13 to claim the South Piedmont 3A championship and move to 9-0 on the season. They wrap up the regular season with a non-conference home game against Mount Pleasant next week.

Northwest Cabarrus (8-1, 5-1) will look to secure second place in the conference with a road matchup at Central Cabarrus next Friday.

