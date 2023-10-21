PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rev up the fun - Touch a Truck vrooms back into action

Popular event returns to Cabarrus Arena and Events Center
Father and son at Touch a Truck 2022
Father and son at Touch a Truck 2022(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rev up your engines for a day of hands-on excitement and family fun as the annual Touch a Truck celebration takes over the midway at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center for the fifth year.

Alongside the 80-plus emergency vehicles, earth movers and other large machines, attendees can look forward to the debut of food trucks, a Kid’s Zone sponsored by Blythe Construction, ‘fun-size’ dinosaurs, enchanting Halloween decorations and a whole lot more.

The event is happening on October 28, which means visitors are encouraged to arrive dressed for the occasion—in Halloween costumes.

A low-sensory period will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The full event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event parking is $7 (credit card only).

“This is always an unforgettable experience for attendees,” says Active Living Project Event Manager Ian Sweeney. “This year’s event will offer an amazing adventure for children and adults alike.”

Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt set for Frank Liske Park

After you enjoy the trucks, wrap up your Saturday with a Halloween-inspired 5k run/walk. The 22nd annual Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 5k and Fun Run will take place at Frank Liske Park (4001 Stough Road SW, Concord).

The Fun Run and Mile Walk begins at 5 p.m. The 5k starts at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 5k and to register, visit Jack O’ Lantern Jaunt 5K (runsignup.com) or email Jmcoffman@cabarruscounty.us.

Get information on all Active Living and Parks events by following them at //Facebook.com/CabCoALP.

