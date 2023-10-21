PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rescue underway to bring parachutist out of tree

Officials say parachutist is not injured
The incident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the woods of Henderson Grove Church...
The incident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the woods of Henderson Grove Church Road.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A rescue operation is underway in Salisbury to remove a parachutist who is stuck in a tree approximately 70 feet off the ground.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, a parachutist got stuck in a tree in the woods off Henderson Grove Church Road. Emergency responders got the call at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The parachutist is not injured, officials said.

Emergency responders have reached out to the North Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (NCHART). NCHART is a highly specialized team consisting of N.C. National Guard and N.C. State Highway Patrol aircraft and aircrews matched with N.C. Emergency Management and local first responders for helicopter-based rescue operations.

The NCHART program includes three different aircraft based on mission needs. The NC Army National Guard provides the UH-60 Blackhawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters, while the NC State Highway Patrol provides the Bell-407.

The Salisbury Fire Department, Kannapolis Fire Department, South Salisbury Fire Department, Rowan Rescue Squad, and Rowan Co. EMS are among those on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 63 near Lane Street.
NCDOT: All lanes reopened after crash with multiple injuries closes I-85 SB in Cabarrus Co.
A 19-year-old was arrested in France a month after a deadly crash on Highway 24/27 in Midland.
Driver arrested in France after 3 killed in Cabarrus County crash
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is announced!
Katie Sue Hurst may have gotten into a dark blue Ford F-150 about the time of her disappearance.
Missing Rock Hill woman found safe, police say
Three people are accused of being involved in a home break-in in Belmont earlier this month.
Police searching for suspects accused of breaking into Gaston County home

Latest News

One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.
Catawba Co. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
There will be a costume contest at 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. both days.
Halloween Train pulls into The N.C. Transportation Museum October 21, 28 & 29
Father and son at Touch a Truck 2022
Rev up the fun - Touch a Truck vrooms back into action
One person is dead following a crash Friday night in Rock Hill, S.C.
Rock Hill crash kills 1, injures another on I-77