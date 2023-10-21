Rescue underway to bring parachutist out of tree

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A rescue operation is underway in Salisbury to remove a parachutist who is stuck in a tree approximately 70 feet off the ground.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, a parachutist got stuck in a tree in the woods off Henderson Grove Church Road. Emergency responders got the call at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The parachutist is not injured, officials said.

Emergency responders have reached out to the North Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (NCHART). NCHART is a highly specialized team consisting of N.C. National Guard and N.C. State Highway Patrol aircraft and aircrews matched with N.C. Emergency Management and local first responders for helicopter-based rescue operations.

The NCHART program includes three different aircraft based on mission needs. The NC Army National Guard provides the UH-60 Blackhawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters, while the NC State Highway Patrol provides the Bell-407.

The Salisbury Fire Department, Kannapolis Fire Department, South Salisbury Fire Department, Rowan Rescue Squad, and Rowan Co. EMS are among those on the scene.

