QC Kitchen tries out a unique German wine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Those fall temperatures aren’t going anywhere, anytime soon. It could be the perfect time to stay inside and enjoy a nice fall drink.

Believe it or not, there’s a wine that can help heat up your body for the colder months. Gluehwein, also spelled Glühwein, is a hot spiced “glow wine” that’s found in many winter markets in Germany and Austria.

Joshua Villapando, Owner of Assorted Table Wine and Shop joins the show to introduce the warm wine usually found in Austria and Germany

The subway-style wine shop houses an esoteric collection of wines from all over the world and different price points, also selling cocktail & bar supplies.

