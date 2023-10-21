Providence Day stunned at home by Rabun Gap for first loss of the season

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in 13 games, the Providence Day Chargers walked off the field with a loss.

The Rabun Gap Eagles traveled to Charlotte and stunned the top private team in the area with a 42-27 win to claim the top spot in the NCISAA Western Region.

Providence Day (8-1, 2-1), returns to action next week at home against Charlotte Latin to conclude the regular season.

