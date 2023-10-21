Police investigating fire, shooting in Gaston Co.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are investigating a fire and shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Stanley.

Police said they were called to help out the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office around 2:13 a.m. at a home off Brentwood Lane.

Officers did confirm this appears to be an isolated incident.

WBTV is working to find out more details.

Anyone with information should call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320, or CrimeStoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.