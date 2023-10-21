Overturned concrete truck shuts down portion of I-77
Traffic was impacted for at least five hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on Interstate 77 brought traffic in the northbound lanes to a standstill early Saturday morning.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. at mile marker 6, by West Woodlawn Road. The crash involved an overturned concrete truck.
By 8:36 a.m., three right lanes had reopened.
Medic reported one person was seriously injured.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.