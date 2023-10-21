PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Overturned concrete truck shuts down portion of I-77

Traffic was impacted for at least five hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
Traffic was impacted for at least five hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on Interstate 77 brought traffic in the northbound lanes to a standstill early Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. at mile marker 6, by West Woodlawn Road. The crash involved an overturned concrete truck.

By 8:36 a.m., three right lanes had reopened.

Medic reported one person was seriously injured.

