Overturned concrete truck shuts down portion of I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash on Interstate 77 brought traffic in the northbound lanes to a standstill early Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. at mile marker 6, by West Woodlawn Road. The crash involved an overturned concrete truck.

By 8:36 a.m., three right lanes had reopened.

Medic reported one person was seriously injured.

