Northwestern cruises past South Pointe 64-31 to claim Rock Hill Championship

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - In a battle for the Rock Hill city championship and the de-facto Region 3 4A title, Northwestern’s offense proved once again to be unstoppable with a 64-31 win over rival South Pointe.

The 64 points for the Trojans is a season-high for a team that’s averaged well over 50 points per game in 2023.

Northwestern totaled 582 yards of offense on the night, including 186 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground from Turbo Richard.

Trojans quarterback Finley Polk added 246 passing yards and three total touchdowns on the night as well.

Northwestern (8-1, 4-0) will play at Catawba Ridge next week looking to finish off a perfect season in region play.

South Pointe (6-3, 3-1) will wrap up the regular season next week with a home game against York.

