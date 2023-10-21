North Stanly tops Mount Pleasant to stay in driver’s seat for a conference championship
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Stanly Comets held on to their first place spot in the Yadkin Valley conference with a convincing 33-16 win over Mount Pleasant.
This win sets up a conference championship game next week between North Stanly (7-2, 3-0) and Albemarle (4-5, 2-1).
Mount Pleasant wraps up the regular season next week with a non-conference game against Robinson.
