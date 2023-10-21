Man charged after tip leads deputies to pounds of drugs in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody after pounds of drugs were seized from a residence in the area.

Deputies said they began investigating on October 17 after someone submitted a tip about drugs in the community. According to deputies, after they received the tip, they spotted the suspect’s vehicle. Deputies added that they knew the suspect didn’t have a valid driver’s license, so they pulled him over.

Deputies stated that they searched the suspect’s vehicle and found multiple baggies of marijuana and other paraphernalia, which led them back to the suspect’s residence, where they seized the following.

0.57 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms

3.69 pounds of marijuana

129 grams of THC Wax

4.68 pounds of codeine

2 pounds of synthetic cannabinoid

7 firearms

Following the investigation, the suspect, 21-year-old Frances Magers, was taken into custody and charged with Trafficking Opium or Heroin, Trafficking Synthetic Cannabinoid, PWIMSD SCH I, two counts of PWIMSD SCH VI, Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Operators License.

