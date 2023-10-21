Maiden edges Lincolnton for big conference win, 37-34

The Maiden Blue Devils held off the Lincolnton Wolves 37-34 to move into third place in the 2A Catawba Valley Conference with one game left on the schedule.

Maiden (6-3, 4-2) will host Newton-Conover to wrap up the regular season next week, while Lincolnton (4-5, 4-2) has a big rivalry showdown with first-place West Lincoln.

