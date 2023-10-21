Indian Land gets first conference win with 28-7 victory over Catawba Ridge

Both Indian Land and Catawba Ridge entered Friday night’s matchup with an 0-3 conference record. The Warriors would be the ones to leave with a win, topping the

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Both Indian Land and Catawba Ridge entered Friday night’s matchup with an 0-3 conference record. The Warriors would be the ones to leave with a win, topping the Copperheads 28-7 at Catawba Ridge High School.

The Warriors (5-4, 1-3) will look to end the season with back-to-back wins when they host Lancaster next week. The Copperheads (1-8, 0-4) host first-place Northwestern to wrap up the regular season.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.