I-85 South reopens following large roofing tar spill in Cherokee Co.

Roofing tar spill in Cherokee Co.
Roofing tar spill in Cherokee Co.(Cherokee County Emergency Management)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management confirmed that all lanes of I-85 South are back open after roofing tar spilled along the highway Friday.

Officials said crews responded to the 84-mile marker Friday night after 850 gallons of roofing tar spilled from a flatbed trailer.

According to officials, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was notified, and hazmat crews from Cherokee and Spartanburg Counties went to the scene to help.

Officials stated that crews had to redo the lane markings where the spill happened before the lanes reopened overnight.

