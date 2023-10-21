Hickory Grove football player taken to hospital for medical emergency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Hickory Grove Christian School football player was taken to a hospital for a medical emergency during their game Friday night.

The game featured Hickory Grove Christian School and High Point Christian Academy.

MEDIC said the player was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

