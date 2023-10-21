PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Hickory Grove football player taken to hospital for medical emergency

football generic
football generic(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Hickory Grove Christian School football player was taken to a hospital for a medical emergency during their game Friday night.

The game featured Hickory Grove Christian School and High Point Christian Academy.

MEDIC said the player was taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

