Halloween Train pulls into The N.C. Transportation Museum October 21, 28 & 29

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween on October 21, 28, and 29.

Bring your little monsters and ghouls for our Halloween event! The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, discovery map, and more.

The Halloween Train event happens Saturday October 21 and October 28 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with train rides at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. There will be a costume contest at 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. both days. The final day is Sunday, October 29 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. with train rides at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. and a costume contest at 2:45 p.m.

Come dressed in your best family-friendly Halloween costume and enjoy all the Halloween Train has to offer with a combination ticket that includes event admission and a train ride. Combination ticket prices range from $14-$18 and are free for members or children 2 and under. Ticket prices for event admission without a train ride range from $7-$9 and are free for members or children 2 and under. Prices listed do not include taxes or fees. Tickets can be purchased at the N.C. Transportation Museum’s website at https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/halloween-train/. For more information about the event, go to https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/halloween-train/ or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.

