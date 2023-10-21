PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dog rescued from mine shaft in Gold Hill

The dog appeared to be unharmed and was reunited with its family.
The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department rescued a dog trapped in an abandoned mine shaft.
The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department rescued a dog trapped in an abandoned mine shaft.(Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLD HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A doggone lucky canine is back home with his family after falling into an abandoned mine shaft in Gold Hill.

The Gold Hill Volunteer Fire Department said the dog went out last night but never came home. Saturday morning, it was discovered the dog had fallen 20-30 feet down the shaft, which is located off of St. Stephen’s Church Road.

He appeared to be unharmed and was reunited with his family.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 63 near Lane Street.
NCDOT: All lanes reopened after crash with multiple injuries closes I-85 SB in Cabarrus Co.
A 19-year-old was arrested in France a month after a deadly crash on Highway 24/27 in Midland.
Driver arrested in France after 3 killed in Cabarrus County crash
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is announced!
Katie Sue Hurst may have gotten into a dark blue Ford F-150 about the time of her disappearance.
Missing Rock Hill woman found safe, police say
Three people are accused of being involved in a home break-in in Belmont earlier this month.
Police searching for suspects accused of breaking into Gaston County home

Latest News

The incident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the woods of Henderson Grove Church...
Parachutist successfully rescued after being stuck 70 feet up in tree in Salisbury
One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.
Catawba Co. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead
There will be a costume contest at 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. both days.
Halloween Train pulls into The N.C. Transportation Museum October 21, 28 & 29
Father and son at Touch a Truck 2022
Rev up the fun - Touch a Truck vrooms back into action
One person is dead following a crash Friday night in Rock Hill, S.C.
Rock Hill crash kills 1, injures another on I-77