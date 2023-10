In the battle for third place in the 4A Greater Metro Conference, the Cox Mill Chargers came out on top, beating the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls 54-21.

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - In the battle for third place in the 4A Greater Metro Conference, the Cox Mill Chargers came out on top, beating the Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls 54-21.

Cox Mill (3-5, 2-2) finish up the regular season at home against South Iredell. Hickory Ridge (2-7, 2-3) hits the road to face West Cabarrus to next week.

