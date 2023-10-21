Clover beats Fort Mill 48-0, setting up region championship game next week

The Clover Blue Eagles continued their stretch of dominant play in region action with a resounding 48-0 shutout win over Fort Mill Thursday night.

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Clover Blue Eagles continued their stretch of dominant play in region action with a resounding 48-0 shutout win over Fort Mill Thursday night.

In four games of region action, Clover has allowed seven total points and posted three shutouts.

The win puts Clover (7-2, 4-0) tied for first place with Rock Hill (6-3, 4-0) in Region 3 5A. The Blue Eagles and Bearcats will play each other next week in Rock Hill to decide the Region Championship.

Fort Mill (2-7, 1-3) hosts Nations Ford at home next week to finish the regular season.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.