Chambers tops West Charlotte 30-14 in Queen City Conference showdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a battle for second place in the Queen City Conference, Chambers came out on top against West Charlotte, 30-14.

The Cougars (7-1, 5-1) rattled off their fourth-straight win after a conference-opening loss at Hough. They wrap up the regular season next week at home against Mallard Creek.

West Charlotte (7-2, 4-2) falls for the second time in three weeks after a 5-0 start to the season. The Lions get North Meck at home to finish the regular season next Friday night.

