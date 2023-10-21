Catawba Co. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

CATAWBA CO., N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash involved at least one vehicle – a motorcycle. The driver died at the scene.

In addition to Highway Patrol, the City of Newton Fire Department also responded to the crash.

WBTV is working to learn more about what happened.

