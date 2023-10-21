PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Catawba Co. motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead

The crash is still under investigation.
One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.
One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.(Erika Hammond/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA CO., N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash on Highway 321 in Catawba County Saturday morning.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash involved at least one vehicle – a motorcycle. The driver died at the scene.

In addition to Highway Patrol, the City of Newton Fire Department also responded to the crash.

WBTV is working to learn more about what happened.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 63 near Lane Street.
NCDOT: All lanes reopened after crash with multiple injuries closes I-85 SB in Cabarrus Co.
A 19-year-old was arrested in France a month after a deadly crash on Highway 24/27 in Midland.
Driver arrested in France after 3 killed in Cabarrus County crash
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is announced!
Katie Sue Hurst may have gotten into a dark blue Ford F-150 about the time of her disappearance.
Missing Rock Hill woman found safe, police say
Three people are accused of being involved in a home break-in in Belmont earlier this month.
Police searching for suspects accused of breaking into Gaston County home

Latest News

The incident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the woods of Henderson Grove Church...
Rescue underway to bring parachutist out of tree
There will be a costume contest at 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. both days.
Halloween Train pulls into The N.C. Transportation Museum October 21, 28 & 29
Father and son at Touch a Truck 2022
Rev up the fun - Touch a Truck vrooms back into action
One person is dead following a crash Friday night in Rock Hill, S.C.
Rock Hill crash kills 1, injures another on I-77