Woman caught with 75+ grams of meth in Burke County: deputies
Authorities say they executed a search warrant at a residence on the 5300 block of Old Highway 18 in Morganton.
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was apprehended after deputies seized over 75 grams of meth from a home in Burke County on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Heidi Lynne Epley, 32, is being held under no bond at the Burke County Jail and was charged with the following:
- Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver methamphetamine
- Possession of Schedule II- (fentanyl)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
There, deputies found Epley possessing about 78 grams of meth, 3.4 grams of fentanyl, and about two grams of weed.
