‘We’re not doing enough’: Community leader reacts to ‘alarming’ rise in youth violence in Charlotte

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, violent crimes among juveniles is up 32% compared to last year.
Hundreds hold candles up in a Thursday night vigil for 19-year-old J'Karri Anderson at Camp...
Hundreds hold candles up in a Thursday night vigil for 19-year-old J'Karri Anderson at Camp Greene Park in Charlotte, N.C. on Oct. 19.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just a few hours before hundreds of people gathered to remember the life of 19-year-old J’Karri Anderson, CMPD released statistics that showed how much of an issue teen violence has become in Charlotte.

According to the department, violent crime among juveniles is up 32% compared to last year. Crimes involving juvenile victims specifically is up 10% as well.

“When you look at the violent crime statistics committed by juveniles, compared to the previous years,” CMPD Deputy Chief of Administrative Services Group Jacquelyn Hulsey said. “That number is alarming to us. That tells us that our juveniles are on the wrong track.”

Later Thursday night, Mothers of Murdered Offspring (MOM-O) held a vigil at Camp Greene Park for Anderson, who was shot and killed at a Wendy’s last week.

MOM-O Executive Director Lisa Crawford has been with the organization for nearly 23 years helping grieving mothers and fighting youth violence in the community. She said the statistics released on Thursday were difficult to accept.

“It was very disheartening,” Crawford said. “What it said to us is, ‘We’re not doing enough.’ As hard as we work, as much as we do, it’s still not enough.”

As she reflected on these trends just moments before holding yet another vigil for a teenage life lost, Crawford said this is becoming too large of an issue to ignore in the community.

“This is an epidemic,” Crawford said. “We say the young people are our future. Well we’re watching our futures being locked up, and worse of all being put in the ground.”

She admits there’s no easy answer, but it’s up to everyone to find a solution and steer these kids in the right direction.

“I wish I knew the right things to say, I would say it every day,” Crawford said. “There are a lot of organizations in this community that are working with our youth, that are working to try to end these senseless acts of violence.”

