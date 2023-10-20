Rock Hill Police attempting to locate truck possibly involved in woman’s disappearance

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for help identifying the owner of a truck believed to have been involved in the disappearance of a Rock Hill woman last week.

Katie Sue Hurst, 32, was last seen during the evening of Oct. 13, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

The Rock Hill Police Department is currently trying to identify a truck associated with the disappearance of Katie Sue Hurst. If anyone can help the Rock Hill Police Department locate this vehicle, they are asked to call 803 329 7211 immediately pic.twitter.com/gowwkZkcON — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) October 20, 2023

Detectives used surveillance footage from Hurst’s employer on East White Street to identify the truck as a vehicle of interest in the case. Police said she is believed to have gotten into a dark blue Ford F-150 shortly after arriving at work.

Hurst was initially believed to have been in the downtown Rock Hill area. It is unclear if authorities believe that could still be the case.

Police said she was wearing a burgundy tank top, blue jeans and brown/tan boots when she was last seen.

She is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hurst’s whereabouts, or the owner of the truck or its location should call police at 803-329-7211.

