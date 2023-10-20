PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rock Hill Police attempting to locate truck possibly involved in woman’s disappearance

Katie Sue Hurst was last seen on Oct. 13.
Katie Sue Hurst may have gotten into a dark blue Ford F-150 about the time of her disappearance.
Katie Sue Hurst may have gotten into a dark blue Ford F-150 about the time of her disappearance.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for help identifying the owner of a truck believed to have been involved in the disappearance of a Rock Hill woman last week.

Katie Sue Hurst, 32, was last seen during the evening of Oct. 13, the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Detectives used surveillance footage from Hurst’s employer on East White Street to identify the truck as a vehicle of interest in the case. Police said she is believed to have gotten into a dark blue Ford F-150 shortly after arriving at work.

Hurst was initially believed to have been in the downtown Rock Hill area. It is unclear if authorities believe that could still be the case.

Police said she was wearing a burgundy tank top, blue jeans and brown/tan boots when she was last seen.

She is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Hurst’s whereabouts, or the owner of the truck or its location should call police at 803-329-7211.

Related: Rock Hill police searching for missing woman last seen Friday

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is announced!
He worked for Novant Health from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016.
Novant Health radiology manager on leave after Rowan Co. prostitution sting arrest
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Troopers: School bus driver cited after four-vehicle crash in Lincoln County
A 2-year-old child is now in stable condition after an accidental shooting at a church in Burke...
‘He’s improving’: Father grateful after son accidentally shot by sibling at Burke Co. church

Latest News

Three people are accused of being involved in a home break-in in Belmont earlier this month.
Police searching for suspects accused of breaking into Gaston County home
A new feature is providing Charlotte residents with information about nearby developments.
City of Charlotte unveils tool designed to show residents nearby developments
CMS showcases designs for $2.5 billion bond referendum
CMS showcases designs for $2.5 billion bond referendum
A cash reward is being offered in exchange for information that leads to the whereabouts of...
Cash reward offered as search for missing Union Co. teenager continues