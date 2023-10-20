Police searching for suspects accused of breaking into Gaston County home

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into a Gaston County home earlier this month.

The break-in happened on the morning of Oct. 1 along New Hope Road near Twin Lakes Farm in Belmont, the Gaston County Police Department said.

Officers said the three suspects are believed to have been working together to break into homes while residents were at church. One of the suspects is a man, while the other two are women.

Police said one of the women appeared to have possibly been speaking with an Italian accent.

Video captured the man at the front of the home on New Hope Road, attempting to break into a front door. He was wearing a dark-colored polo shirt with shorts and black Nike tennis shoes.

Police said the man knocked on the door while the two women sat in a car. After they realized nobody was home, officers said the man went around to the back of the house and forced his way in.

While they were at the house, one of the homeowner’s friends approached the women. They allegedly told the friend that they needed water for their supposedly overheating car. The friend asked them to leave, and they drove away, leaving the man behind.

The suspects are believed to have been driving a white Hyundai Sonata, possibly between 2020-2024 models.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case should call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.

