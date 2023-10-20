PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Plaza Midwood social district scheduled to be approved Monday by city council

“We feel pretty confident that we’ll have a positive vote,” said Phillip Gusman, a board member for the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The final step to approve Charlotte’s first social district is just days away from a city council vote.

It’s a topic we’ve been talking about for more than a year now.

Plaza Midwood easily rose to the top as a big proponent of the idea and will likely become the first.

Carol Tyndall, who lives in Plaza Midwood, said, “I think it’s wonderful, I think it’s absolutely needed. I think it’s been a long time in the making and I’ve very excited for that.”

Excitement is building for some people in Plaza Midwood as Charlotte City Council is set to approve the social district Monday.

The social district will stretch along Central Avenue from Louise Avenue and 10th Street to Morningside Drive with different parts branching off into the main commercial area and side streets.

The planned social district wants to be green focused so it will use stainless steel reusable cups with the social district logo.

Every time you purchase a drink, a sticker from the business will be placed on the cups and people will be able to take them back to Innovation Barn to receive a partial refund.

Gusman said, “you’ll be able to bring it back, take it home and wash it if you want or swap it out when you go to another establishment to get another drink.”

Bredon Klinedinst, who lives in Plaza Midwood, said, “as for it being sustainable, if it was plastic cups, there would definitely be a lot of plastic cups on the side of the road.”

The merchant’s association is hopeful the reusable cups will cut down on trash and be a model for the entire state.

“We need to do the well, we there not to be an increase in trash, we need there not to be an increase in drunk driving, we need there not to be other problems,” said Gusman.

As the Merchants Association waits for the final vote, it’s holding off on ordering cups until Tuesday after the vote. Also, don’t expect to see the district operating for a while.

Gusman said, “so we’re likely to rollout slowly near the end of the year, into the new year, allowing us to work out any kinks.”

Meanwhile, people are looking forward to the day it becomes operational.

Tyndall said, “I think it’s going to bring a whole variety of people out here which I think it very much needed and accepted.

Klinedinst added, “I’m excited for it, seeing when it comes out and how it goes.”

Once the district is operational, it would run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

