Man convicted in Beaufort County murder that was caught on video

William Waters
William Waters(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After a two week trial, there’s been a guilty verdict in an Eastern Carolina murder that was caught on video.

The Beaufort County district attorney says William Waters has been convicted of second degree murder in the shooting death of 44-year-old Jamie “Bumper” Daniels.

The murder happened on January 11, 2021, in the parking lot of the Slatestone Grocery.

D.A. Seth Edwards says the actual shooting and what happened before the murder was captured on store surveillance video as well as doorbell cameras of nearby homes.

Edwards says Daniels was living at Waters’ home on Terrapin Track Road, which is near the grocery store. Waters was seen on video chasing Daniels with a handgun. The D.A. said the man eventually caught up to the victim in the parking lot where they began to argue.

The video shows Waters chasing Daniels around a truck and eventually grabbing the man and trying to strangle him. The victim broke free, pulled out a handgun from his waist, and pointed it at Waters.

Edwards says after a few seconds, Daniel lowered his gun, placing it behind his back. The victim then backed away from Waters, who continued to advance. The D.A. says about 30 seconds after Daniels lowered his gun, Waters points his gun and fires approximately 11 shots at Daniels. He died after slumping over a fence in the parking lot.

“It is rare for a homicide to be captured on video,” said Edwards, “and the video was a crucial piece of evidence in this case.”

The jury convicted Waters of second degree murder, not believing the murder was premeditated nor self defense.

Judge Joshua Willey sentenced Waters to serve between 27-1/2 to 34 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

