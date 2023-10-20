Former Anson Co. elementary teacher charged with sexual exploitation of minor: deputies

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former Anson County elementary school teacher was charged with 20 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Clinton Jones was placed into the Anson County Jail under a $200,000 bond on Oct. 10. His initial court date was Oct. 16.

Jones was previously arrested and charged with 18 counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation and placed under a $150,000 bond.

During that arrest, the SBI and Anson County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at Jones’ home in Wadesboro, where hundreds of child sexual exploitation photos and videos were found on smartphones, computers, and media storage devices.

