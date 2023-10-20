First Alert Weather Day: Rain returns, storms possible on Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a long stretch of mostly dry weather, rain is returning, with a First Alert Weather Day in place for Friday.

Rain could move into the mountain areas during the morning commute, and likely will reach the Charlotte area closer to mid-morning.

Along with showers, there is also potential for some strong, gusty storms in the afternoon and evening.

By the time Saturday rolls around, though, things will have cleared up, with sunshine in the forecast for both weekend days. Highs this weekend will reach about 70 degrees.

