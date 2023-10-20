PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day: Rain returns, storms possible on Friday

Wet weather will return Friday, but will dry up for the weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:51 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a long stretch of mostly dry weather, rain is returning, with a First Alert Weather Day in place for Friday.

Rain could move into the mountain areas during the morning commute, and likely will reach the Charlotte area closer to mid-morning.

Along with showers, there is also potential for some strong, gusty storms in the afternoon and evening.

By the time Saturday rolls around, though, things will have cleared up, with sunshine in the forecast for both weekend days. Highs this weekend will reach about 70 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

