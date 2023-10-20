Family of Jamea Harris filing wrongful death lawsuit against former UA player Brandon Miller, 2 others

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Jamea Harris has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against three men, one being former University of Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller.

Court documents show the lawsuit was filed against Darius Miles, Michael Davis and Miller.

Miles and Davis were both charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. She was shot and killed on the Tuscaloosa Strip in January. Miller was not charged.

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

The following statement was issued on behalf of Jamea Harris’ family:

Words will never accurately describe the heartbreak we feel in the wake of Jamea’s devastating and unnecessary death. We have several unanswered questions surrounding the events leading to the shooting death of our daughter and our is hope to get answers. Jamea was taken from our family, her friends, and her son Kaine by a senseless act of gun violence. For those who are mourning her loss with us: We thank you for the light of love and support you have shown our family during these difficult times. To all others, we request that you afford our family privacy pending the full outcome of this matter. We ask that you direct any and all inquiries to our attorney Kirby Farris. This suit is filed by Kirby Farris and Malia Tartt. Kirby Farris is a founding partner of Farris, Riley & Pitt, LLP.

Michael Davis’ Attorney, John Robbins, said he has not yet seen the lawsuit, but said, “Michael Davis will take appropriate action to defend himself against the lawsuit.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.