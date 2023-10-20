Family contacts WBTV after Charlotte cemetery unable to bury man in plot purchased for family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another Charlotte family reached out to WBTV about concerns surrounding the York Memorial Park cemetery in south Charlotte.

WBTV first reported earlier this month that a grave that had not been filled for almost two months after the burial.

After WBTV’s Caroline Hicks started asking questions, the cemetery finished the job.

Now a family contacted WBTV claiming a plot they purchased for their loved one was no longer available, and he had to be buried several yards away from the rest of his family.

That family says the cemetery told them once they started digging, they realized someone else was already there.

Cheryl White Bailey says her brother Donald White passed away in September at 71.

She says he was supposed to be buried next to the rest of his family, in plots purchased by her grandmother in the 1960s.

“We came to the burial and they buried him way over that way somewhere,” Bailey said. “It was shocking.”

Bailey says they’d been told they had two plots left, but the cemetery was not able to bury him in either of them.

“After the ceremony, she approached me and said that when they went to start the digging, they probed the plot and something was there,” she said. “Something shifted six feet under, like a whole vault, casket, shifted under the ground. It’s crazy.”

Bailey does not buy it.

“It’s a bunch of lies,” she said. “I think they sold it twice, if not more.”

We reached out to the cemetery owner Everstory Partners and a spokesperson said “the situation has been handled privately with the wife of the gentleman who is in our care.”

Bailey says that does not change the fact that he was supposed to be buried next to his family.

We also reached out to the North Carolina Cemetery Commission, and a spokesperson said they predominately oversee trust funds.

The commission will also investigate any complaints against cemeteries.

“I just think they need to be held accountable for their actions,” Bailey said. “It’s not right. And you don’t do this to a grieving family, not the day of. How many others have they done this to?”

Bailey says they are filing complaints with the commission and exploring their legal options.

Bailey is not the first person to have a complaint like this.

Several people filed a lawsuit against the owners of the cemetery earlier this year, alleging incidents including “failing to disclose to members of this Class that members of the same family would not be placed in tandem burial sites next to each other because tandem sites had been double sold.”

A spokesperson for Everstory Partners shared the following statement with WBTV:

This is a class action lawsuit that involves mostly events that occured before we owned the location. No specific evidence of any of the allegations in the complaints has been identified at this time. Currently, we are merely in the pleading stage and pleadings are not evidence nor fact. We believe many of the claims will be dismissed by the Court. This same attorney has brought these claims against prior ownership previously and the claims were dismissed. We anticipate a similar result from these complaints as well.

To file a complaint with the North Carolina Cemetery Commission, click here.

