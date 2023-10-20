PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Driver arrested in France after 3 killed in Cabarrus County crash

The sheriff’s office said a 19-year-old was arrested following a deadly crash in September.
A 19-year-old was arrested in France a month after a deadly crash on Highway 24/27 in Midland.
A 19-year-old was arrested in France a month after a deadly crash on Highway 24/27 in Midland.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted for his role in a deadly crash in Cabarrus County in September was arrested in France, officials said.

Two parents and their 12-year-old son were killed when a Toyota van swerved into oncoming traffic on Highway 24/27 on Sept. 20 near Bethel School Road, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the van hit two oncoming vehicles, killing the three family members and injuring four others.

3 Killed In Cabarrus County Crash
NCDOT planning changes to Cabarrus County intersection near fatal crash site
‘It’s devastating’: Neighbor remembers family killed in Cabarrus County car crash

Investigators have since determined that 19-year-old Solomon Gheorghe, the driver of the van, was impaired at the time of the crash.

Warrants were obtained for his arrest, seeking to charge Gheorghe with three counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of felony serious injury by vehicle.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted the sheriff’s office in locating and arresting Gheorghe. Deputies said he is in the process of being extradited back to the United States.

Deputies said Gheorghe was related to the three people killed. The victims were identified as 49-year-old Nicolae Gheorghe, 47-year-old Adela Gheorghe and the 12-year-old boy.

Following the crash, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said it is planning changes for the intersection where the incident took place due to “growing traffic volumes and high crash rates.”

Related: Officials: 3 killed, 4 injured in serious Cabarrus County crash

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is announced!
He worked for Novant Health from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016.
Novant Health radiology manager on leave after Rowan Co. prostitution sting arrest
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Troopers: School bus driver cited after four-vehicle crash in Lincoln County
A 2-year-old child is now in stable condition after an accidental shooting at a church in Burke...
‘He’s improving’: Father grateful after son accidentally shot by sibling at Burke Co. church

Latest News

Katie Sue Hurst may have gotten into a dark blue Ford F-150 about the time of her disappearance.
Rock Hill Police attempting to locate truck possibly involved in woman’s disappearance
Three people are accused of being involved in a home break-in in Belmont earlier this month.
Police searching for suspects accused of breaking into Gaston County home
A new feature is providing Charlotte residents with information about nearby developments.
City of Charlotte unveils tool designed to show residents nearby developments
CMS showcases designs for $2.5 billion bond referendum
CMS showcases designs for $2.5 billion bond referendum