Driver arrested in France after 3 killed in Cabarrus County crash

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted for his role in a deadly crash in Cabarrus County in September was arrested in France, officials said.

Two parents and their 12-year-old son were killed when a Toyota van swerved into oncoming traffic on Highway 24/27 on Sept. 20 near Bethel School Road, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the van hit two oncoming vehicles, killing the three family members and injuring four others.

Investigators have since determined that 19-year-old Solomon Gheorghe, the driver of the van, was impaired at the time of the crash.

Warrants were obtained for his arrest, seeking to charge Gheorghe with three counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of felony serious injury by vehicle.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted the sheriff’s office in locating and arresting Gheorghe. Deputies said he is in the process of being extradited back to the United States.

Deputies said Gheorghe was related to the three people killed. The victims were identified as 49-year-old Nicolae Gheorghe, 47-year-old Adela Gheorghe and the 12-year-old boy.

Following the crash, the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said it is planning changes for the intersection where the incident took place due to “growing traffic volumes and high crash rates.”

