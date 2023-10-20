PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NCDOT: Two lanes reopened after crash with multiple injuries closes I-85 SB in Cabarrus Co.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m.
All lanes of I-85 southbound were shut down Friday afternoon after a crash in Cabarrus County, according to NCDOT.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple injuries were reported, and all lanes of I-85 southbound were shut down Friday afternoon after a crash in Cabarrus County, according to NCDOT.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on the highway at Mile Marker 63 near Lane Street; officials said the road was closed at Exits 63 through 65. By 3:40 p.m., two of the right lanes had reopened.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol didn’t confirm the exact number of injuries.

Traffic impact is high, and the roadway was expected to reopen around 6:30 p.m.

Drivers can take the following detour: Take Exit 68, then turn right onto NC Highway 152 West to US Highway 29 South. Head on 29 for about 10 miles to get back to I-85.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

