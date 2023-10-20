PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMS showcases designs for $2.5 billion bond referendum

The massive proposed bond will be put to a vote on Election Day.
The bond would fund 30 projects across the district.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools hosted a Bond Designer Project Showcase at South Mecklenburg High School, showing preliminary designs for schools included in the $2.5 billion bond referendum.

Elyse Dashew, chair of the CMS School Board, said school environments make a difference in how students learn and teachers teach.

“This bond covers 30 projects that have an impact on 35 schools all over Mecklenburg County,” Dashew said.

She said some of the schools included in the projects have been considered outdated for today’s learning.

“There’s one school that doesn’t have access to city water, so they’re on well water and a septic tank that don’t work very well,” Dashew said.

Those who attended the showcase were able to meet up with architects and ask questions.

Dashew shared what the $2.5 billion referendum would mean for taxpayers if the vote is passed on Election Day.

“At the end of the five years in 2029, your tax, like let’s just say you live in a house that’s $400,000, your tax would have gone up $120 that year,” Dashew said. “It’s basically $10 a month. Why the number is so big? If it turns out that the county was wrong in that prediction, it may actually cost less. They were trying to be safe and think worst case scenario.”

