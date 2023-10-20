CLT airport to open new terminal expansion with Queen Charlotte statue inside

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is set to open the east side of its terminal lobby expansion by the end of the month, and it will do so with a familiar face inside.

During a ceremony on Friday morning, the Queen Charlotte statue was welcomed to its new home inside the 90,000-square foot terminal expansion.

The 15-foot-tall statue representing the Queen City will be the first thing passengers see as they approach the baggage claim, and is now in its third location within the airport’s property.

It was dedicated to the airport in 1990 and was placed between Charlotte-Douglas’ original hourly decks. In 2013, it was placed between the daily decks to make room for construction. Prior to being installed in the new expanded terminal, it was sent off for restoration and a repatina.

The eastern side of the terminal expansion cost $608 million and is part of a $4 billion capital investment project known as Destination CLT, which is aimed at expanding and renovating the airport property.

As the expansion nears completion, Checkpoint 1 will open and Checkpoint D will close. Checkpoint 1 will have eight screening lanes, which includes six Automatic Screening Lanes.

The western terminal lobby expansion opened in July 2022. The next focus of the airport renovation project is to finish its massive 146,000-square foot canopy over the front airport drop-off lanes.

