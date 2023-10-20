City of Charlotte unveils tool designed to show residents nearby developments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte is adding a tool to its website so residents can learn more about new developments in nearby neighborhoods.

Residents can now opt-in on the “development near me” tool to receive regular email updates with important milestones, deadlines and other critical events related to developments within a half mile of their home address.

Development types included in the updates are:

Residential development

Non-residential development

Mixed-use and other projects requiring permitting

Grading permits

Rezonings

Capital Improvement Projects (CIP)

The tool itself can be accessed here.

Questions about specific projects shown in the application can be emailed to DevelopmentNearMe@CharlotteNC.gov.

