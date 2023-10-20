City of Charlotte unveils tool designed to show residents nearby developments
The “development near me” tool provides email updates on developments in residents’ areas.
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte is adding a tool to its website so residents can learn more about new developments in nearby neighborhoods.
Residents can now opt-in on the “development near me” tool to receive regular email updates with important milestones, deadlines and other critical events related to developments within a half mile of their home address.
Development types included in the updates are:
- Residential development
- Non-residential development
- Mixed-use and other projects requiring permitting
- Grading permits
- Rezonings
- Capital Improvement Projects (CIP)
The tool itself can be accessed here.
Questions about specific projects shown in the application can be emailed to DevelopmentNearMe@CharlotteNC.gov.
Related: Charlotte City Council decides on future of Eastland Mall redevelopment
Watch continuous news coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.