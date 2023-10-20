PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
City of Charlotte unveils tool designed to show residents nearby developments

The “development near me” tool provides email updates on developments in residents’ areas.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte is adding a tool to its website so residents can learn more about new developments in nearby neighborhoods.

Residents can now opt-in on the “development near me” tool to receive regular email updates with important milestones, deadlines and other critical events related to developments within a half mile of their home address.

Development types included in the updates are:

  • Residential development
  • Non-residential development
  • Mixed-use and other projects requiring permitting
  • Grading permits
  • Rezonings
  • Capital Improvement Projects (CIP)

The tool itself can be accessed here.

Questions about specific projects shown in the application can be emailed to DevelopmentNearMe@CharlotteNC.gov.

