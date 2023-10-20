PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Chick-fil-A to pay $4.4M settlement, accused of inflating prices

FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.
FILE PHOTO - Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A has reportedly agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over inflated delivery prices during the pandemic.

According to the lawsuit filed in Georgia, the food chain promised low delivery fees through its app or website, but then increased menu prices on delivery orders by as much as 30%,

Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt but has agreed to pay out $4.4 million in the settlement.

Eligible customers should receive either cash or a gift card in the amount of $29.

If you’re eligible, you will receive an email.

Chick-fil-A also agreed to add a disclosure on its app and website stating that product prices may be higher for delivery orders.

The company has not returned requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Monroe has been completed after $3 million was raised in ticket...
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner is announced!
He worked for Novant Health from 2005 to 2010 and was rehired in 2016.
Novant Health radiology manager on leave after Rowan Co. prostitution sting arrest
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s former home Moselle listed for sale again
The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Troopers: School bus driver cited after four-vehicle crash in Lincoln County
A 2-year-old child is now in stable condition after an accidental shooting at a church in Burke...
‘He’s improving’: Father grateful after son accidentally shot by sibling at Burke Co. church

Latest News

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
In this handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe-Radio...
Russia extends detention of a US journalist detained for failing to register as a foreign agent
Katie Sue Hurst may have gotten into a dark blue Ford F-150 about the time of her disappearance.
Rock Hill Police attempting to locate truck possibly involved in woman’s disappearance
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
Rep. Jim Jordan makes impassioned plea to GOP colleagues to elect him House speaker ahead of third vote