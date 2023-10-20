PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Celebrating National Chicken and Waffles Day with Cuzzo’s Cuisine

The QC Life team gets a full breakfast with the iconic dish.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of the most interesting breakfast combinations is also one of the most popular.

Oct. 20 is National Chicken and Waffles Day! To celebrate here on QC Life, the crew brought in Chef Andario Johnson of Cuzzo’s Cuisine.

Though their store on Tuckasegee Road is still closed due to a fire, the local Charlotte chain recently opened a third location at the Charlotte Premium Outlets. The restaurant is also taking part in Charlotte Black Restaurant Week, which is happening now until Oct. 29.

